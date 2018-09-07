Events in September: King Street Arts Festival, Oktoberfest and more

Event season is starting up once again after the summer lull, with the King Street Arts Festival kicking off a month of fun in the Port City.

Check out what other events to add to your schedule below.

King Street Arts Festival

Date: Sept. 15 & 16

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 15; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 16

Location: King Street, from Washington Street to the waterfront

The King Street Arts Festival takes place Sept. 15 and 16, featuring more than 200 local and national artists along Old Town’s main thoroughfare, from Washington Street to the Potomac River.

The free festival, presented by Howard Alan Events, will have $15 million worth of art on display. Each artist will work their booth, meaning that patrons can ask them questions as they browse. Artists will sell their wares, including paintings, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage and mixed media, at the event.

The festival coincides with the Art League’s Ice Cream Bowl Fundraiser, during which attendees can purchase one of 1,400 handmade bowls made by ceramic artists at The Art League and a scoop of ice cream for $15.

The fundraiser takes place both days of the festival.

The Torpedo Factory’s Beer & Wine Torpedo Garden will be open between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16, during which patrons can partake in a sampling of craft beer while exploring the studios of artists.

American Horticultural Society’s Annual Gala

Date: Sept. 22

Location: River Farm, 7931 East Boulevard Drive, Alexandria, Virginia 22308

American Horticultural Society’s Annual Gala returns for its 25th year on Sept. 22 with Monte Durham, Alexandria resident and star of TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta,” serving as honorary chair.

The gala, titled “25 Years of Color in the Garden,” will take place at AHS River Farm headquarters in the city at 7931 East Boulevard Drive. The event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. and includes a cocktail reception,

silent and online auctions and a three-course dinner with live music.

This year, Leslie Ariail, who is part of the Alexandria Times’ ownership

group, will serve as chair of the AHS Gala Host Committee.

Proceeds that are raised at the gala will be used to fund AHS’ programs, including maintaining River Farm and continuing its education and outreach programs.

Tickets are still available on the AHS website.

Run! Geek! Run! 5K

Date: Sept. 23

Time: Starts at 8:30 a.m.

Location: Starts at George Washington Middle School, 1005 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Virginia 22301

Alexandria-based Ironistic will host Run! Geek! Run!, its 10th annual 5K for charity, on Sept. 23, starting at 8:30 a.m. The race will start at George Washington Middle School and conclude at the Braddock Road Metro.

The race welcomes solo and team runners. The cost to sign up is $35 until registration closes on Sept. 19 and $40 the day of the race. All proceeds will go to the Alexandria Seaport Foundation.

Boys and Girls Club Golf Fundraiser

Date: Sept. 24

Time: Registration and lunch start at 11 a.m.; shotgun start at 1 p.m.; reception and awards ceremony at 6 p.m.

Location: Springfield Country Club, 8301 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, Virginia 22152

The Alexandria Boys and Girls Club will hold its annual golf tournament on Sept. 24 at Springfield Country Club, 8301 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, 22152. Registration and lunch on the patio start at 11 a.m. followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start and 6 p.m. reception and awards ceremony.

Cost is $250 for an individual player, $600 for a twosome, $900 for a foursome and $1,000 for a VIP Foursome. For more information or to register, contact Clarissa Pintado at cpintado@fiskelawgroup.com

Port City Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfest

Date: Sept. 29

Location: Port City Brewing Co., 3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria, Virginia

22304

Port City Brewing Co. is celebrating the release of its Oktoberfest on Sept.

29 from noon to 10 p.m. with an outdoor party in its parking lot.

The event will include live music from 4 to 6 p.m. with Derek Evry and from 7 to 9 p.m. with Amber North. Rocklands BBQ and the DC Slices food truck will be on site, and Logan’s Sausage will set up a sausage sampling table, serving up Bratwurst made with Port City’s Oktoberfest and a special jalapeno cheddar sausage.

Port City will also host an Oktoberfest competition for patrons dressed in costume. Attendees that use Lyft to travel to the brewery can use the code OKT18PCBC for $5 off on their ride to and from the event.