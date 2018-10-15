Virginia State Police investigate possible abduction near Masonic Temple

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Virginia State Police are investigating a possible abduction that unfolded within city limits.

The possible abduction happened around 12:15 p.m. on Monday. Alexandria Police said shortly after on social media that they were assisting Virginia State Police in locating a suspect in the Masonic Memorial area. A Fairfax Police Department helicopter was also assisting in the search.

Virginia State Police said the incident began when two women voluntarily entered a sedan driven by a man that was known to them. When the female passengers asked to be let out of the car, the man continued to drive, according to a State Police news release.

A trooper in the area of I-495 and Van Dorn Street observed the vehicle as it took the ramp to Interstate 395 northbound and attempted a traffic stop. The driver didn’t stop and the officer began a pursuit.

The vehicle exited on King Street and turned into a residential area. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the car and two passengers inside it. The incident didn’t result in any injuries.

State Police said there’s no further threat to the public, and that they will continue to investigate the incident.