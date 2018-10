Bishop Ireton’s Girls Varsity Cross Country has won its first state championship in nearly two decades.

The Cardinals won the championship on Wednesday, the school announced in a press release.

“Wednesday’s race was the culmination of many weeks of hard work and preparation,” Head Coach Brad Byrnes said in a statement. “As their coach, I’m so happy for them to win as they’ve come so close over the past few years. The victory was well earned and our ladies deserve it.”