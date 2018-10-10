Seafood concept to open in former Caboose, Snack Bar space

Catch on the Ave, a new venture from Common Plate Hospitality, is opening in the longtime Caboose location that most recently housed Snack Bar.

The new restaurant was officially announced at Art on the Avenue on Saturday, where Chef Eric Reid of Common Plate was handing out samples to pedestrians.

Catch is expected to open in November, though no firm date has been set at this point. The menu for the new eatery hasn’t been announced.

Snack Bar, which was opened by Scott Mitchell of Kaizen, closed its doors a year after opening in early September. Mitchell announced at that point that he was working with Common Plate Hospitality to open a new concept. It’s not clear what role Mitchell will play in the new restaurant.