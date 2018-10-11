Center for Alexandria’s Children honors team of ‘superheroes’

The Center for Alexandria’s Children honored its superheroes – a specialized multi-disciplinary team of first responders who work on the front lines of child abuse and neglect in the city – at a ceremony on Oct. 3.

The team includes detectives, child protection investigators, prosecutors, forensic interviewers, social workers, advocates, therapists and medical professionals.

The Center and its board of directors recognized the team for helping victims of abuse rebuild their lives by inspiring trust among victims, advocating for their rights and fighting to help them find their voices while on the road to recovery.

“Research shows collaborative prevention and intervention programs reduce criminal and delinquent behavior among children who have been abused or neglected,” Board Chair Kerry Donley said in a statement. “The results of this kind of teamwork are that children are more likely to have resilience, become contributing members of society as adults and lead healthier, more productive lives.”

Notable attendees included Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter, Alexandria Chief of Police Michael Brown and Keynote Speaker Scott MacFarlane, NBC News4 I-Team investigator.