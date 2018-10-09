Alexandria resident dies in hit-and-run on I-495

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

An Alexandria man exiting his vehicle after getting into a crash died when he was struck by oncoming traffic on I-495 early Saturday morning, Virginia State Police said in a press release.

The fatality occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Saturday at the Fairfax County/Alexandria line on 1-495 near exit 174 for Eisenhower Avenue.

Nathan L. Dickerson, 47, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima traveling west on I-495. His vehicle ran off the left side of the interstate and struck the Jersey wall, then came back into the westbound lanes and collided with an RV.

When Dickerson exited the car moments after the crash, he was struck by oncoming traffic. He died at the scene. No one in the RV or other vehicles was injured.

The initial striking vehicle, described by witnesses as a red sedan, left the scene. The other vehicles remained at the scene.

State Police are seeking information from anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0027.