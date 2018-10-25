Interim City Attorney Joanna Anderson receives the job permanently

Interim City Attorney Joanna C. Anderson has received the job permanently after a council vote at Tuesday’s legislative meeting.

Anderson was most recently chief deputy city attorney. She joined the office in 2001 as a law clerk and served as assistant city attorney from 2003 to 2005 before going into private practice from 2005 to 2010. She returned to the office in 2010, again as assistant city attorney, and was promoted to chief deputy city attorney in 2016.

She was appointed to the interim role on Sept. 11 after James L. Banks announced his resignation.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of New Hampshire and a law degree from the George Mason University School of Law.