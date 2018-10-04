Alexandria Police search for missing man

The Alexandria Police Department is searching for John Mullen, a city resident who has been missing since Sunday.

Mullen, who is 59, was last seen in the 400 block of Oronoco Street at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. He is a white male who is 5’9″ and 200 pounds with gray and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and jeans.

Police said Mullen qualifies as an endangered missing person. Friends and family said they are missing him and hope he returns home.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information regarding his location is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department immediately at 703-746-4444.