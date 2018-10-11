Former T.C. coach to lead B.I. girls’ basketball

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

After spending 12 years as the head coach of varsity and junior varsity girls’ basketball at T.C. Williams High School, Kesha Walton is headed to Bishop Ireton.

B.I. Athletic Director Bryce Bevill announced Thursday that Walton has been hired as head coach of the school’s varsity girls’ head basketball team.

“She is a terrific coach and will be a great ambassador and leader for our girls basketball program,” Bevill said in a statement.

Walton graduated from North Carolina A&T University in 2002. Her accomplishments include being named to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, All-Freshman Team, First Team All-Conference, Team Most Valuable Player and North Carolina A&T Female Athlete of the Year.

While coaching a T.C., Walton held an overall record of 181-31. She led the Titans to five district titles and two state tournaments and earned three District Coach of the Year awards during her tenure.

Alexandria City Public Schools announced in September that Lisa Willis, a Team USA gold medalist and former WNBA player, would replace Walton as head coach of girls’ basketball at T.C.