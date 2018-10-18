Letter to the Editor: Leave humor to the humorists

To the editor:

Times Publisher and Executive Editor Denise Dunbar’s “My View” column, “An imaginary conversation about T.C. lights,” is an irresponsible dumbing down of an important issue – especially as contrasted by the thoughtful “Our View,” “Compromise on T.C. lights” on the facing page.

This is an issue that has far-reaching implications for residents and students across the city that will set precedent, regulations and laws for years to come. Belittling it to the absurdity of Dunbar’s column demonstrates a lack of desire to raise the issue in a meaningful manner.

If you don’t have anything insightful to say, leave the space for someone or something that matters. If you want to be funny, hire a humor writer.

-Terry Heubert, Alexandria