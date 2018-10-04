City to host demo of dockless mobility devices

The city is hosting an open house regarding dockless mobility devices, such as e-bikes and scooters, this weekend.

The city will host the event on Saturday at Judy Lowe Neighborhood Park at 7 E. Del Ray Ave. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Representatives from companies that offer them for rent will be at the event, and attendees will be able to take demonstration rides on the devices.

Dockless mobility devices are typically shared or rechargeable transportation devices. Several companies offer them in the District of Columbia, which started a pilot program to test the devices. Arlington and Montgomery counties have also started pilot programs.

Dockless vehicles have been making their way into Alexandria from Arlington and the District in recent months, but a city news release said the city doesn’t allow the devices to be left on public property in Alexandria by rental companies or customers.

City staff will prepare a recommendation for city council to consider this fall. The recommendation will take into consideration public feedback and the results of pilot programs in the region.

City council hasn’t made a decision on how to regulate the devices during a proposed pilot period or beyond.