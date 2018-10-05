Multi-concept carry-out restaurant opens in Old Town

Pendleton Carry Out Co. – a carry-out restaurant that plans to rotate between three concepts at a time – opened Thursday at 807 Pendleton St.

The standing-room-only restaurant operates as a test kitchen of sorts, and opened on Thursday by offering two concepts from two chefs. Sliced, from Chef Ed McIntosh of the soon-to-open Chop Shop Taco, serves crispy Roma-style pizza by the ounce, coming in a slice (8 ounce), a half pie (16 ounce) or full pie (32 ounce). The made-in-house pizzas will come with a variety of toppings, and the crust can be substituted for cauliflower crust upon request.

Sliced will also sell Italian meat pie, inspired by Jamaican beef patties, made with Alexandria sausage from Logan’s Sausage Co., spicy chorizo and smoked gouda wrapped in a crust made with tumeric oil.

Patrick Coyne’s concept is Laoban Dumplings, which will offer a rotating

selection of dumplings wrapped in Coyne’s erchui dough and served with a side of Fiery Godmother or So So Sesame Sauce. The menu includes ginger chicken, pork cilantro, a vegetarian option made with bak choy and Chinese chili crisp. Laoban Dumplings will also serve a watermelon salad with mint, rice vinegar and sea salt.

Beverages include cold-brewed green tea with mint, a selection of hot teas by Pursuit of Tea, canned and bottle coffee and soft drinks.

The restaurant will be open from noon to 9 p.m. and plans to rotate its concepts between up-and-coming chefs. Delivery and carry-out options include Postmates, Bite Squad, DoorDash, ChowNow and more.

The concept, opened in a former bodega on Pendleton Street, is owned in partnership with Teddy Kim of Avanti Partners, Kris Garcia and McIntosh.