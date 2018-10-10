Skeletal remains found behind King Street shopping center

The Alexandria Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 4700 block of King Street after being alerted of human skeletal remains found on Tuesday.

Police were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday to a wooded area behind a business. The shopping complex at 4700 King Street includes Domino’s Pizza, Potbelly Sandwich Shop and T.G.I. Fridays.

The remains will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Loren King at 703-746-6689.