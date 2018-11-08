Community members gather to discuss Alexandria’s health priorities

Alexandria community members met to examine results from a recent citywide health survey at George Washington Middle School on Nov. 3.

Attendees discussed the many factors affecting health in Alexandria, such as housing, education and transportation. Community members also talked about how health issues differ across neighborhoods in Alexandria.

The citywide health survey was conducted from early September through Oct. 28 and had invited participants to identify strengths, health issues and opportunities for improvement in Alexandria. More than 1,600 community members had submitted responses.

The Nov. 3 meeting is part of a larger project facilitated by the Alexandria Health Department alongside regional and local partners to identify key health priorities in Alexandria.

Survey results and information about upcoming meetings are available at alexandriava.gov/health.