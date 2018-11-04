Alfred Street Baptist Church receives bomb threat during evening worship

The Alfred Street Baptist Church received a bomb threat during evening worship on Saturday night, according to tweets from several church members.

Alfred Street Baptist Church recieved bomb threats tonight during Saturday worship. I am praying for protection and for Dr. Wesley 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — ryancgeorge (@ryangHTX) November 4, 2018

Police responded to a report of a suspicious package, but weren’t able to locate the package, WTOP reported. The investigation closed down South Patrick Street between Prince and Wilkes Street.

APD was investigating a threat in the area, but nothing was found. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) November 4, 2018

Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax responded to the bomb threat with a statement on Saturday night.

“I condemn these cowardly and evil acts in the strongest possible terms. I have worshipped at Alfred Street many times, and I look forward to doing so many times in the future. Hate will lose, as it always does,” Fairfax said.

Alfred Street Baptist Church has long been an institution in the city. The congregation was founded in 1806 as the first black Baptist church north of Richmond. It’s been located on Alfred Street since 1842.

No further details were immediately available about the bomb threat.