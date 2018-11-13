Amazon selects Northern Virginia for HQ2

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

After years of deliberation on a location for Amazon’s second headquarters, the company announced this morning that two new headquarters would be established in Northern Virginia and New York City.

“We are excited to build new headquarters in New York City and Northern Virginia,” Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, said in a statement. “These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent that will help us to continue inventing for customers for years to come. The team did a great job selecting these sites, and we look forward to becoming an even bigger part of these communities.”

The Northern Virginia headquarters will be located in National Landing, a newly branded neighborhood located adjacent to Reagan National Airport that will encompass parts of Pentagon City and Crystal City in Arlington and Potomac Yard in Alexandria, according to a city press release.

Amazon will invest $2.5 billion in the National Landing location and establish more than 25,000 jobs, according to the release. The new area will include 4 million square feet of energy-efficient office space with potential to increase to 8 million square feet.

For the past year, Arlington County and the City of Alexandria have been working together in a regional partnership to deliver a proposal to Amazon. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership led the collaboration with Arlington, Alexandria and developer JBG SMITH.

The proposal presented Amazon with a 150-acre site composed of existing vacant buildings and developable land. It highlighted the three Metro stations within walking distance and the opportunity to establish a major headquarters in a thriving urban environment.

The announcement also includes a partnership with Virginia Tech to develop an Innovation Campus to fill demand for high-tech talent in National Landing and beyond, according to the release.

While Amazon’s initial development plans will focus on JBG SMITH-owned properties in Arlington, the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus will be developed on the Alexandria portion of the National Landing site.

“Throughout this process, we have worked with our colleagues in Arlington to highlight the collective strengths of our communities – our workforce, education, infrastructure and our unparalleled quality of life – all of which will be strengthened by this new investment from Amazon, the Commonwealth and our localities,” Mayor Allison Silberberg said in a statement. “… This is a game changer for us and Virginia Tech and our region.”

The other Amazon headquarters site will be established in Long Island City, New York. The two new headquarters will join Amazon’s Seattle, Washington headquarters as the company’s three headquarters in Northern America. Hiring at both of the new locations will begin in 2019.