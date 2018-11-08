Athletes from past six decades inducted into ACPS Hall of Fame

Alexandria City Public Schools inducted seven athletes representing 60 years of outstanding athletic performance at the high school level into the Athletic Hall of Fame on Nov. 2. At the ceremony, ACPS also honored Steve Osisek, a 1950s basketball coach at the then George Washington High School.

The inductees included Paul Shu, a football player from the first graduating class of G.W. in 1935. The other athletes were basketball stars Karen Bowles, Kihlon Golden and Earl Quash; Carl Carr, a football player who went on to play for the National Football League; Eduardo Lopez, a soccer player who went on to play professionally for the Baltimore Blast and Kelli Flynn, a track and field star who was the greatest high jumper in Alexandria history.

“It’s wonderful to be able to celebrate our athletic successes and the history of athletics at T.C. Williams High School,” Superintendent Dr. Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D., said. “Athletics are essential for a well-rounded high school experience and the skills that athletes hone through sports — grit, endurance, teamwork, leadership and sportsmanship — all contribute to creating students who go on to see all-around success throughout their lives.”

Since the Hall of Fame’s inception in 2014, ACPS has inducted 44 athletes and honored seven coaches. All were nominated by the public and selected by the Athletic Hall of Fame Advisory Committee.