J.McLaughlin to open in Old Town on Friday

J.McLaughlin’s location in Old Town is opening on Friday, the brand announced this week.

The sportswear retailer is opening at 1125 King St. in a 1,000-square-foot space and will offer men’s and women’s clothing and accessories.

The store will open featuring the brand’s Holiday 2018 collection, including faux fur, Buffalo plaids, slides and a collaboration with Sarasota-based artist John Pirman.

The Old Town location is J.McLaughlin’s fifth location in Alexandria. Other outposts are located in Charlottesville, Richmond, Middleburg and the Reston Town Center.