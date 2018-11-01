Letter to the Editor: Chris Suarez for school board

To the editor:

On Nov. 6, Alexandria voters will be choosing among candidates for important citywide offices. Included among these is Chris Suarez, who is running for one of three school board seats in District A.

We have been fortunate to get to know Suarez during the past few months, and we heartily endorse him for school board.

From his own public school education in the city of Chicago as a child of Hispanic and NativeAmerican heritage, to his career as a sixth-grade teacher, to his Yale Law School years (where he served on the law school’s Education Adequacy Project), to his law practice specializing in patents and technology, Suarez is no stranger to the challenges facing school districts such as Alexandria City Public Schools. He understands the value that different cultural perspectives bring to our students as they prepare to graduate into an increasingly global society.

Because of his passion for equity, Suarez co-founded Learn Together, Live Together, a non-profit organization that is fostering grassroots dialogue and raising awareness around issues of school diversity, equity, and inclusion. He also provides pro bono counsel to families who cannot afford representation in special education and school discipline cases.

We believe that Chris Suarez’s background and experiences will be extremely valuable as a School Board member representing District A.

-Eric Edgington, Catherine Joyce, Stephanie Kapsis, former ACPS School Board member Michelle Krocker, Rose and Bob McHenry, Michelle Mellette, Arthur Schmalz, former ACPS School Board member Marjorie Scott, Carole Sieling, Sharon and Scott Weiss, Alexandria