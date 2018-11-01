Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Lorber to the school board

To the editor:

Three years ago, I wrote to this paper to endorse Margaret Lorber as a first-time candidate for the Alexandria City School Board in District B. I am pleased now to have the opportunity to fully endorse Lorber’s reelection to the board. Her service during the past three years has been outstanding and we need her to continue.

Lorber has been dedicated to the issues she set forth in her original platform: expanding capacity and repairing our schools, supporting families to become effective advocates for their children and supporting our teachers.

Lorber’s understanding of our school system’s most pressing issues grows out of having served nine years from 2006 to 2015 inside ACPS as the Division-wide Bilingual Parent Liaison. During that time our student population grew from 10,000 to just under 15,000 students, and our schools became over-crowded and worn out.

Lorber also saw firsthand the challenges faced by many families due to low income and limited English. And she worked closely with teachers and other staff to improve communication with families. As a long-term ACPS employee, I too understand the issues, and know clearly that Lorber is unquestionably capable.

I believe Lorber has been an effective member of the school board because she brings this intimate knowledge of the system along with her passion for the job. She understands that student achievement is affected by crowded and worn-down facilities. She understands that teachers do not feel respected and supported when their classrooms are crowded and poorly maintained.

We are fortunate to have someone with Lorber’s knowledge, passion and energy serving on the school board. She has my vote and my full support for a second term. If you live in District B, please consider giving her your vote too.

-Nancy Runton, PhD, CPNP Alexandria