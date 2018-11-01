Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Nolan to the school board

To the editor:

I write in support of Veronica Nolan’s candidacy for reelection to a seat on the Alexandria City School Board as a representative from District B.

Nolan is a longtime resident of Alexandria, where she lives with her husband and two sons, one who attends an Alexandria public elementary school and the other who attends T.C. Williams High School. She has already served one term on the School Board with distinction and will, upon her reelection, become a senior member of the board, bringing valuable experience to the table.

Nolan continually demonstrates integrity and honesty, wisdom and forthrightness. She believes in our community and in her ability to help us make it better. She is passionate about all kids and about making their world a better place in which to learn and grow. She understands that in order to improve schools for students, we must support their teachers and school staff members. She believes that the school board needs to work together with city council and community leaders to build a multitude of safety nets for our youngest citizens.

In her last term on the board she has demonstrated that she has the skills and the experience to get the job done well. She is bright, creative and collegial. She brings to the job a rich background in K-12 education, including teaching at Eastern High School in the District of Columbia for five years.

Finally, I believe that voters in District B should get out and vote for Nolan because this election matters. All of us – no matter what our political persuasion – have seen very clearly in the last three years that elections have consequences. Even school board elections – or maybe especially school board elections. These are our kids and our grandkids. This is our community.

I believe that Veronica Nolan can help Alexandria and our schools move in the right direction. She deserves our support.

– Kitty Porterfield, Alexandria