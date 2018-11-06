Live results: General Election 2018 in Alexandria

By Alexandria Times staff

Despite rainy conditions, turnout is high so far in the city as residents head to the polls to vote in the Midterm Election.

Ran into some very wet friends at @MacArthurACPS ! Steady turnout all over our City! Our voters don’t let a little rain scare them away. pic.twitter.com/NFgo13mn5B — Justin Wilson (@justindotnet) November 6, 2018

The City of Alexandria reported that as of noon on Tuesday 42,455 voters, or 45 percent of voters, had cast their ballots, up from 36 percent at the same time in last year’s election.

Earlier, the city said in its 10 a.m. update that 36 percent of voters, or 33,583 voters in all, had cast ballots, up significantly from 29 percent in the 2017 election.

Tuesday’s election in Alexandria will decide the mayor, as well as all members of city council and all nine members of the Alexandria School Board. Democratic nominee Vice Mayor Justin Wilson is running unopposed for mayor, while six Democrats, two Republicans and one Independent candidate are running for council. A total of 16 candidates are running to represent school board districts A, B and C.

Alexandrians are also voting in the Virginia U.S. Senate race, where incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine (D) is running against challenger Corey A. Stewart (R), and the U.S. House of Representatives race, where incumbent Rep. Don Beyer (D) is running against challenger Thomas Oh (R).

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will be open until 7 p.m. this evening. Read all of the Times election coverage regarding city council, school board and the mayoral race here and find out more about voting in the city here. The city is expected to release a final update at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Times will update this post throughout the day as election results come in.