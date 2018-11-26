Metro: No Yellow Line service between Nov. 26 and Dec. 9

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Due to a 14-day Metro capital project that began today, there will be no Yellow Line service through Dec. 9.

The project includes structural repairs and rail infrastructure improvements along the Yellow Line bridge over the Potomac River.

The Blue Line will continue to offer an alternative route between Virginia and Washington D.C., but trains will run less frequently than normal. Service will run between Franconia-Springfield and Largo Town Center and between Huntington and Largo Town Center.

To alleviate crowding on the Blue Line, Metro will offer a free weekday shuttle bus service between certain stations at limited hours. Visit www.wmata.com for more details.