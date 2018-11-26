Shooting on West End results in non-life-threatening injuries

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

A shooting took place at Edsall Road and Yoakum Parkway on Sunday night, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

After the APD responded to the shooting around 7 p.m., one subject was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release. APD Spokeswoman Crystal Nosal confirmed that the injury was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to a limb.

Just after 7:30 p.m., the APD announced on Twitter that a United States Park Police helicopter was assisting in the investigation.

The incident is still under investigation and no suspect has been charged, Nosal said.