Boutiques start delivery service

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

The Old Town Boutique District stores are launching a delivery service, Boutique Express, this holiday season to stay competitive with big box stores and cater to the customers who prefer to do their shopping from the couch.

“Who doesn’t need to save time? I’m busy, you’re busy, I’m all about delivery services,” Elizabeth Todd, owner of The Shoe Hive and The Hive, said in a statement.

Seven participating Boutique District stores will offer free delivery with a $50 purchase now through Dec. 21. The stores include The Hive, The Shoe Hive, Bishop Boutique, Bellacara, Red Barn Mercantile, Penny Post and Monday’s Child.

Call or email participating stores to place an order. Delivery is only available for Alexandria addresses