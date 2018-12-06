News
Business
Community
Politics
Education
Crime
Opioids in Alexandria
Election 2018
Obituaries
Sports
Bishop Ireton
Episcopal
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes
T.C. Williams
Alexandria Aces
Other
Arts & Culture
Music
Food
Home & Style
Theater
Visual Arts
Pets
Travel
Opinion
Letters
Editorials
Columns
Cartoons
Around Town
Calendar
Advertising
Rates and Special Sections
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Mission
Print Edition Archives
Where to Find the Paper
Sign up to receive E-edition
Search
Alexandria Times
News
Business
Community
Politics
Education
Crime
Opioids in Alexandria
Election 2018
Obituaries
Sports
Bishop Ireton
Episcopal
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes
T.C. Williams
Alexandria Aces
Other
Arts & Culture
Music
Food
Home & Style
Theater
Visual Arts
Pets
Travel
Opinion
Letters
Editorials
Columns
Cartoons
Around Town
Calendar
Advertising
Rates and Special Sections
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Mission
Print Edition Archives
Where to Find the Paper
Sign up to receive E-edition
Archives
December 2018
December 6, 2018
188
December 6, 2018
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
Log in to leave a comment
LATEST NEWS
Crime
Woman killed in Alexandria’s fourth homicide of 2018
Community
Photos: 2018 Scottish Christmas Walk Parade
Education
MVCS deals with mold, leaky roof
Community
Chamber celebrates a year of innovation
FEATURED NEWS
Woman killed in Alexandria’s fourth homicide of 2018
Missy Schrott
-
December 7, 2018
By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com A 20-year-old Alexandria woman was killed in a shooting this morning, according to the Alexandria Police Department. Police were dispatched to...
Photos: 2018 Scottish Christmas Walk Parade
Missy Schrott
-
December 7, 2018
The holiday season kicked off in a big way in Alexandria this past week, and the intermittent rain showers didn't dampen spirits as residents,...
Marian Van Landingham serves city in arts, politics for more than 40 years
Missy Schrott
-
December 6, 2018
By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com Marian Van Landingham always returns to painting and politics. Van Landingham, who led the effort to establish the Torpedo Factory Art...
POPULAR CATEGORIES
News
4661
Community
3129
Opinion
2647
Featured Slider
2509
Your Views
1618
Politics
876
Home
News
Sports
Arts & Culture
Opinion
Blogs
About Us
Obituaries
© Copyright 2017 - Alexandria Times
Sign Up For E-Edition
X
Sign up to receive an electronic version of the Alexandria Times via email every Thursday.
Name
*
First
Last
Email
*
Subscription
*
E-Edition
Breaking News
Alexandria Times Updates
Edit with Live CSS