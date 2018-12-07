Woman killed in Alexandria’s fourth homicide of 2018

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

A 20-year-old Alexandria woman was killed in a shooting this morning, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Holmes Run Parkway for a possible shooting at approximately 9:46 a.m., according to a news release. Upon arriving, officers found the woman suffering an injury to the upper body. She died shortly after at a local hospital.

This is the fourth homicide in Alexandria in 2018. Police will publicly identify the woman after notifying her next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Loren King at 703-746-6689.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.