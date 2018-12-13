Letter to the Editor: Kudos to ACPS for AP success

To the editor:

We all too often hear about and see the negative commentary regarding the apparent sad state of our schools. As a parent of two daughters who went through Alexandria City Public Schools and achieved at high levels, and as someone who has worked for many years to help all our kids achieve better outcomes, it would be nice if the information about the T.C. Williams High School success in Advanced Placement testing was published so we can all share in some good news.

For those who aren’t aware, a record number of students at T.C. Williams who scored top grades in AP tests this past year has led to ACPS being one of only two public school divisions in the state to be recognized for its achievement by the College Board.

T.C. Williams made the College Board’s ninth Annual AP District Honor Roll for expanding enrollment opportunities for all students, while simultaneously achieving significant gains in AP test scores. This increase in access was seen across all students, including those who historically have not enrolled in AP-level courses.

Kudos to our kids and kudos to the parents, teachers, administrators and others who are helping all of our children succeed at a higher level.

-Sean McEnearney, Alexandria