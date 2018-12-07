Letter to the Editor: Name the new park at the waterfront for Alexandria’s children

To the editor:

I read with interest the process on naming the new park on Alexandria’s waterfront, “Decision nears on park name,” in the Nov. 29 Alexandria Times. I have a modest suggestion that could take us away from continuing to only celebrate individuals and personalities.

While recognizing that many have and hopefully will continue to make important and significant contributions to our community, we should instead memorialize the constants in our town. And first among them are our children. Let’s dedicate and name that park for the children of Alexandria, past, present and future.

Put some plaques up for the individuals, even busts on pedestals – there are many options for impactful but transient leaders. But let’s name parks and public places for the community at large.

-John Wasielewski, Alexandria