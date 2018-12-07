Letter to the Editor: Name the new park at the waterfront for Alexandria’s children

Waterfront Park has for years been the name of the existing park along The Strand. During the naming process for the new park at the base of King Street, the Alexandria City Council Naming Committee will discuss whether to combine the two parks into one park with one name. (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott)
To the editor:

I read with interest the process on naming the new park on Alexandria’s waterfront, “Decision nears on park name,” in the Nov. 29 Alexandria Times. I have a modest suggestion that could take us away from continuing to only celebrate individuals and personalities.

While recognizing that many have and hopefully will continue to make important and significant contributions to our community, we should instead memorialize the constants in our town. And first among them are our children. Let’s dedicate and name that park for the children of Alexandria, past, present and future.

Put some plaques up for the individuals, even busts on pedestals – there are many options for impactful but transient leaders. But let’s name parks and public places for the community at large.

-John Wasielewski, Alexandria

