Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Old Town

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

An Alexandria Police officer shot and wounded a suspect after responding to multiples calls for shots fired on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

The incident took place in the 900 block of North Patrick Street at approximately 4:21 p.m. Upon responding to the calls, an officer encountered an adult male suspect wielding a handgun, according to multiple reports. The officer shot and wounded the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The officer was not injured, nor were there any reports of injuries related to the initial shots fired calls, according to the release.

Following the incident, a portion of North Patrick Street between Wythe and Second streets was closed due to police activity.

Per Alexandria Police policy, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, and the criminal investigation is being handled by the Virginia State Police. To report information related to this investigation, contact the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax field office at 703-803-2676.