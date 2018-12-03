Royal Street Barn replaces Forge Industrial Works

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

The Royal Street Barn will replace Forge Industrial Works at 128 S. Royal St. The locally owned home and gift shop will specialize in home décor, unique gifts, seasonal holiday items and restored vintage furniture.

One of the owners, Joanna Szczerban, said the new store is not a total rebranding of Forge. She said they would continue to sell many of the same home and gift items, but with restored vintage furniture instead of Forge’s industrial-style pieces. They will also offer handcrafted custom designed furniture by Rust + Grain Woodworks.

In addition to selling furniture and gifts, the store will offer Do-It-Yourself workshops for furniture painting and sign building. The schedule is available at royalstreetbarn.com.

The Royal Street Barn held its grand opening Saturday. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday and closed on Monday.