Bombay Curry Company announces closing

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Bombay Curry Company, Del Ray’s staple Indian restaurant since 1995, is closed, the owners announced yesterday via Facebook post.

The couple who owned the restaurant, Nicky and Balraj Bhasin, said in the post that the decision to close was due to multiple factors including staffing challenges, family matters and Balraj’s health.

“You have been wonderful with all of your support and continued patronage,” they said in the post. “The friendships we have built will last for many years to come and we simply cannot thank you enough for allowing us to be a part of this amazing community.”

Over its 23 years in operation, the restaurant, located at 2607 Mount Vernon Ave., has become the go-to neighborhood spot for tandoori chicken wings, shammi kebab and bhel puri. It’s also been critically acclaimed in the Washingtonian and the Washington Post.

The Bhasins said that they plan to retire now that Bombay Curry Company is closed.

“Retirement is not what it used to be, and we look forward to continuing this journey through different ventures such as cooking classes, special dinners at our home, as well as a few surprises up our sleeves,” they said in the post.