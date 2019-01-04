Potentially impaired driver crashes gas tankard in front of the Torpedo Factory

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

A man driving a gasoline tankard crashed in front of the Torpedo Factory around 11 a.m. this morning, according to a news tip and later confirmed by the Alexandria Police Department. There were no injuries reported.

Officers arrived at the scene after the crash and conducted sobriety tests on the driver, who appeared to be impaired, according to APD Public Information Officer Crystal Nosal.

The man passed the field sobriety tests and was not charged with driving under the influence, Nosal said. Even though he appeared to be impaired, police did not have probable cause to arrest him because he passed the tests, and the officers had not seen his driving behavior, Nosal said.

Police did, however, impound the truck and have it towed away, Nosal said.