Government shutdown hits Alexandria

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

Carolyn Bednarek sits at a table, her hands making small, sometimes stumbling movements with a ball of yarn and knitting needles. She isn’t the best knitter, but that’s why she’s here at fibre space: to learn. After being furloughed by the government on Dec. 22, leaving her without work or pay, Bednarek has plenty of time to learn.

Bednarek, a member of the Coast Guard, is one of the 12,831 Alexandrians who, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, work for the federal government.

Those federal workers comprise 8.5 percent of Alexandria’s population of 151,331, making Alexandria, by its proximity to D.C., harder hit than the rest of the state. According to a report released by the personal finance website WalletHub, the federal shutdown has affected Virginia’s workers the sixth most in the country.

Although this is a partial shutdown, more than 800,000 federal employees across nine departments and countless other agencies have been impacted. Around half of those employees have to work without pay. The rest, like Bednarek, have been forced to sit at home – left hoping they will eventually receive back pay – waiting for news of the federal government passing a budget resolution.

Federal agencies like the National Science Foundation are some of the biggest employers in Alexandria, and the city’s many federal employees are trying to figure out how to survive the shutdown without income.

For a lot of federal employees, rumors had been circulating that the partial shutdown was looming, but that didn’t make the actual government closure any less devastating, especially coming three days before Christmas.

“It wasn’t really that surprising,” Bednarek said of the moment she heard about the shutdown from her supervisor. “It was just really disheartening, especially around the holidays.”

Others didn’t hear about the shutdown until they saw it on the news while home for the holidays, as did furloughed government contractor Alyssa Marlow. This is Marlow’s third government shutdown, but she said frequency doesn’t make being furloughed any less frustrating.

“I’m angry, obviously. I think a lot of us are angry,” Marlow said. “We’re educated, professional, successful adults who serve our country, and we want to work.”

With no income for the past couple weeks and no promise of back pay, a lot of furloughed employees have had to find ways to stay afloat. Mortgages don’t stop just because the government is shut down. Marlow isn’t the only one cleaning out her closet, donating to Goodwill and selling her nice suits and shoes.