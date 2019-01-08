Hammond Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Francis C. Hammond Middle School students were rerouted to T.C. Williams High School on their way to school this morning in response to a bomb threat, according to an Alexandria eNews release.

At 11:37 a.m., about three hours after the initial evacuation, Alexandria Police Department reported that it had finished checking the school and determined it was safe for students to return. Hammond students will be transported back to the school after being fed lunch at T.C., according to another eNews release.

The evacuation follows two 911 hang-up calls from the school yesterday that alleged there were weapons inside the building, according to a letter from Principal Pierrette Peters to Hammond parents.

Today’s threat had no more substantiation than the previous calls, according to the eNews release. Because it occurred while buses were arriving at the school, however, they were rerouted so that the APD could conduct a full investigation of the property. APD clarified in a tweet that the lack of “substantiation” meant there was no chatter related to the threats, no postings, no weapon located and no student admitting to making the calls.

Following the evacuation, Alexandria City Public Schools requested that parents of evacuated Hammond students not go to T.C. Williams, as students were being held until attendance had been taken and the situation had been resolved, according to a tweet. In another tweet posted after police had cleared the building, ACPS said students would not be dismissed from T.C., but could be picked up at Hammond after 1:30 p.m. if parents wished to collect their children prior to dismissal.

Yesterday, APD also conducted full investigations in response to the calls that took place around 11 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. In each instance, the school was placed on lockdown with students and staff remaining in their locations. In both instances, it took less than an hour for police to deem the building safe.

The threats yesterday were the third time since Dec. 21 that Hammond has received a threat of this nature, according to Peters’ letter, making today’s threat the fourth in 19 days.

In January 2018, the school also faced a threat on social media that resulted in its lockdown and evacuation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.