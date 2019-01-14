Police investigate homicide, suspect charged

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Alexandria Police Department officers were dispatched for a death at a residence on South Van Dorn Street at 11:55 p.m. on Friday. Less than 24 hours later, police had charged a suspect with murder.

Police identified the victim as Somaya Hussein Ahmed, 35, of Alexandria. The suspect they arrested on Saturday is Daniel Kankam, 44, of Alexandria. The victim and suspect were known to each other.

This is the first homicide in 2019. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Bikeramjit Gill at 703-746-6751.