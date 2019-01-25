Hops N Shine serves up beer, moonshine and grilled cheeses in Del Ray

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Hops N Shine, a new bar and restaurant in Del Ray, is celebrating its grand opening this weekend, according to a news release. True to its name, the restaurant offers 52 beers on draft and house-made moonshine.

The new restaurant opened earlier this month at 3410 Mount Vernon Ave., the former Señor Chicken location in the northern end of Del Ray.

This is the second restaurant of the owners behind Tysons Biergarten, another beer-centric venture that opened in Tysons Corner in 2016. The Hops N Shine ownership group includes father and son duo Abe and Paymon Hadjiesmaeiloo, Matt Rofougaran and C.J. Cross, according to the release.

Artisan grilled cheese sandwiches, spiral hot dogs, wings, chili and appetizers are available to complement the extensive beer and liquor menu. Patrons can order through bartenders, servers or self-service kiosks at the front of the restaurant.

Through a back door, Hops N Shine expands into Secret Garden, a beer garden that stirred controversy when it went before city council last March. Despite some neighbors’ concerns about noise and safety, council approved the project. Secret Garden is scheduled to open in the spring as a family- and dog-friendly outdoor patio, according to the release.

The restaurant’s grand opening weekend will continue through Sunday. It is open 11 to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday.