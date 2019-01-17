Housing affordability is a density issue

To the editor:

Housing affordability is the new clarion cry for public and private sector problem-solvers. The impending “Invasion of the Amazonians” has galvanized them like never before. Where-o-where will these well-paid Amazonians live if there’s not enough affordable housing for them in Alexandria?

No one seems to appreciate that the Amazonians may not want to reside in Alexandria. But for those that do, why does their choice have to trigger worry that our housing stock is affordable? If housing is too expensive, the only sure-fire way to reduce its cost is to increase supply.

Since Alexandria is space-constrained, high rises are the best option to maximize the number of people per square foot. But since most people don’t want to live in a high rise, should Alexandria encourage their construction by relaxing its zoning?

The lack of affordable housing in Alexandria is a condition for which there is no satisfying solution. It affects a fair number of city employees as well. Many simply cannot afford to live in Alexandria. I commend those who have posited how they would solve this vexing problem.