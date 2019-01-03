Letter to the Editor: Let’s leave Christmas decorations up a while

To the editor:

The lighting of the Alexandria Christmas tree in November and the Scottish Christmas Walk were each held before Advent had started this year, let alone Christmas. While the enthusiasm to decorate for and celebrate Christmas is to be commended, I hope fellow Alexandria residents and businesses will keep their decorations up through the Christmas season.

If you are not familiar with the song, “The 12 Days of Christmas,” it begins on Dec. 25, the first day of Christmas, taking us to the Epiphany on Jan. 6, when the three wise men arrived in Bethlehem after those 12 days following the birth of Jesus Christ.

Sadly, some people take down their Christmas decorations before Jan. 6. Please leave them up during the first part of January. Let’s remember the reason for the season.

-Kenneth J. Wolfe, Alexandria