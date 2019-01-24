MLK poster exhibition returns to city hall

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

On this year’s particularly frigid Martin Luther King Jr. Day, city officials, members of the Alexandria Society for the Preservation of Black Heritage, Inc. and representatives of the Alexandria Black History Museum spoke to children at city hall. The ceremony was a part of Alexandria’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. poster exhibition, which for almost 30 years has highlighted the artwork of Alexandria City Public Schools students.

The posters on display this year were united under the common theme “Stand Up and Fight.” The theme references the brave actions of more than 4,000 black children in 1963, the monumental year in civil rights in which King gave his “I have a dream” speech. The student posters illustrate issues that each artist found important, from bullying and racism to global warming and the Americans with Disabilities Act.