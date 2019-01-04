M&M Appliance donates to Carpenter’s Shelter

M&M Appliance of Alexandria donated a combination microwave/convection oven to Carpenter’s Shelter at its temporary Landmark Mall location to help the shelter provide holiday meals, Joan Hartman Moore of the Agudas Achim Congregation said.

Need for the new oven arose when the shelter moved to temporary quarters without a fully equipped kitchen at the now-shuttered Landmark Mall, according to Moore. Volunteers from Agudas Achim Congregation, a synagogue in Alexandria, who annually prepare and serve a Christmas meal for shelter residents, explained the need for appliances to M&M, and owner Michael Greenwald responded with the donation, according to Moore.

The relocation to Landmark Mall is due to Carpenter’s Shelter working with the Alexandria Housing Development Corporation to redevelop its former North Henry Street facility. The new building will include 97 units of affordable housing called The Bloom and a new shelter.