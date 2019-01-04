New UPS Store opens in Alexandria

A new UPS Store opened on Dec. 15 at 625 First St. adjacent to the Holiday Inn & Suites, according to a news release.

In addition to domestic and international shipping, the new store will offer full-service packaging, presentation and document finishing, online and in-store printing services, copies, notary, custom crating and shipping for large items, mailbox and postal services, office and packaging supplies and a variety of other services.

“As a one-stop shop for small businesses, we offer shipping, postal, printing and comprehensive small business services,” Sef Hamdi, the new store’s franchisee, said. “We look forward to serving individuals and local business owners within the Alexandria community.”

The new store’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.