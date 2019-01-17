Council approves Old Town North arts anchor

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

During the new city council’s abbreviated first public hearing on Saturday, council unanimously approved a development special use permit and site plan for an arts and cultural anchor in Old Town North.

The meeting was held in a mere hour-and-a-half, as some docketed items were consolidated so the hearing could be adjourned before the impending snowstorm hit.

The arts and cultural anchor, slated to sit at 1201 North Royal St. at the intersection of North Royal Street and Bashford Lane, will consist of a 90-unit, eight story multi-family residential building and will also feature an outdoor arts walk and an indoor arts space operated by The Art League.

The new site is part of a broader city plan, the Old Town North Small Area Plan, that aims to develop an arts district in Old Town North and preserve arts projects like The Art League.

Last April, city council approved a development plan to move the MetroStage theater to a new site currently occupied by the Crowne Plaza ho- tel on North Fairfax Street as part of the Small Area Plan. Both The Art League’s new arts center, to be located on the current MetroStage site, and the new MetroStage theater will serve as powerful anchors for Old Town North’s new arts district.

As proposed in the site plan, The Art League’s arts and cultural center will occupy 5,732 square feet of the site’s 9,034 square foot ground floor. The space will be dedicated to a private, commercial arts school run by The Art League that will provide arts programming throughout the year. The Art League will continue to operate from its headquarters in the Torpedo Factory but will move many of its educational programs from its Madison Annex to the new, expanded space at the North Royal Street location, according to Mayor Justin Wilson.

“This is a great project and I really appreciate the partnership with the Art League,” Wilson said after council approved the permit. “The Art League is quietly one of our largest educa- tional institutions in the city and it’s great for it to have a permanent home in this lo- cation.”

The Department of Planning & Zoning’s presentation of the plan was the culmination of a three-year process for the city, developer Carr City Centers and the community.

According to Kenneth Wire, Carr City Centers’ attorney, the developer received a lot of input from residents and business owners. A lot of that input was included in the plan put before city council, Wire said, including building monitoring for residents and business owners in the surrounding properties.

“On this site, the community members asked for some monitoring,” Wire said. “We agreed to put seismic monitors on their houses if they wanted, and we will do some external monitoring.”

This was the first time council had seen the plan presented and illustrated in detail and although they approved it unanimously, several council members expressed concerns about the traffic and construction complications that are sure to follow.