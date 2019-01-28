Pedestrian struck and killed on Seminary Road

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the 5000 block of Seminary Road yesterday around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The Alexandria Police Department identified the pedestrian as Josef Holzer, a 53-year-old Alexandria resident. Based on initial investigation, Holzer had been walking southbound across Seminary Road when he was stuck in the eastbound lanes of the road.

Holzer died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene, according to the release.

APD’s Criminal Investigations Section and Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating the collision. Police ask that witnesses or people with information about the incident contact Detective Loren King at 703-746-6689.