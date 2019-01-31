Your View: Vision Zero may save your life

To the editor:

I am responding to the letter, “Vision Zero has zero benefits” in the Jan. 17 Alexandria Times. The writer views the Vision Zero program as anti-automobile and infers that the city plans to remove automobiles from our streets. The letter concludes that Vision Zero is not needed “but we need four lanes on Seminary Road.”

With all due respect, I disagree. Vision Zero is a plan that’s a combination of engineering, enforcement and education programs focused on street safety. When implemented correctly, it can save lives and reduce the frequency of vehicles crashing into pedestrians, cyclists and other road users.

In Alexandria, the number of pedestrians and cyclists crashed into by vehicles has hovered in the lows 80s from 2016 to 2017. It looks like such crashes decreased in 2018, perhaps because of the public awareness of Vision Zero, or the result of street engineering changes that have been implemented in recent years. KingStreet has gone from 10 crashes annually to zero in the past 12 months. Unfortunately, the percentage of people killed or seriously injured has increased in Alexandria over the past three years, going from 8 percent of all crashes to 16 percent.