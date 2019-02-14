Defendant pleads guilty in murder of grandfather

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Alexandria resident Dallas Jermaine Smith, the suspect in a July 2018 homicide, pleaded guilty to murder on Feb. 7, according to a press release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The investigation of the homicide found that Smith, 32, killed his grandfather, 84-year-old Jerry Scott, after breaking into his residence on Ease Reed Avenue on July 22. Smith apparently used to live at the residence and was angry his grandfather had evicted him.

Upon breaking into the house, Smith found his grandfather in bed and fired at him six times with a 9-millimeter handgun, hitting him three times, according to the investigation. Smith then attacked Scott with a bladed weapon. Shortly after, Scott succumbed to his wounds.

A convicted felon, Smith has been prevented from legally purchasing firearms since 2009, according to the release. He avoided his prohibition by assembling the handgun from pieces purchased off the internet.

Smith has pleaded guilty to two charges, Murder in the First Degree and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Murder. The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Smith’s sentencing hearing will be held on May 23. He is awaiting sentencing in the Alexandria Adult Detention Center.