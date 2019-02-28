My View, Anne Thurston: I remember ‘integration day’ in 1959

By Anne Thurston

I have waited 20 years for your editorial of Jan. 31, “Remembering nine brave children.” I was a sophomore at Francis Hammond High School in February 1959 when the school was integrated, but I moved away at the end of the school year and did not move back until 1999. The memory of that day in 1959 has stayed with me and influenced much of who I later became.

As “integration day” approached, there was much discussion among Hammond High School students but not much information. Popular opinion among the students was divided, and there were conversations about the effect of integration on the football team and the prom.

At some point, we knew that two students, a brother and sister, would be coming to integrate the school. It is from your editorial that I remember their long-forgotten names: James and Patsy Ragland.

The police were a strong presence when the day arrived, checking the trunks of cars coming into the parking lot, inspecting the book bags of students as they entered their classrooms, patrolling the corridors.

My first encounter with the reality of integration was at lunchtime. The cafeteria had three long rows of very long tables where the students ate their lunch, and most students sat with their friends at the same table every day. We had high school sororities then, and I ate with members of my sorority, at a table in the middle row.