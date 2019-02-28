My View, Jack Lichtenstein, Col., U.S. Army (Ret): Morris L. Murray’s contribution to civil rights

What many of your readers may not know is the identity of the young man who is front and center in the photograph of the demonstrators leaving the Kate Waller Barrett Branch of the Alexandria Public Library on Aug. 21, 1939, after their peaceful sit-in planned by Tucker to test existing law and demonstrate its shamefulness.

The young man with his shirt collar over his suit jacket collar appears to be in the process of lighting a cigarette and looks directly at the camera, firmness rather than doubt or fear on his face. His name was Morris LeRob Murray.

Morris L. Murray was born in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 24, 1917, according to public records. That would put him at 22 years of age at the time of the library sit-in. According to his draft registration card, filled out in 1940, he resided with his grandparents at 813 Princess St. in Alexandria.

His grandmother was Deliah Murray. His grandfather, Freeman M. Murray, also was his employer. Freeman Murray was a printer in D.C. and appears to have employed young Morris as a linotype operator. All this is confirmed by the 1940 U.S. Census. Soon after the census was taken, Morris, like Samuel Tucker, left Alexandria to join the U.S. Army and serve in World War II.

There is a reason for my interest in this man.

In 1965, I was a young lieutenant studying at the Army Intelligence School at Fort Holabird, Maryland. Lt. Col. Morris L. Murray, U.S. Army, was one of my instructors. I did not come from Virginia and would not live here until many years later, and I had no notion of the man’s background prior to his service. Nor could he tell us much about his service because, as I discovered later, he spent his career in dangerous assignments demanding that he assume another identity.