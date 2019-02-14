SSSAS boys’ varsity basketball team goes for gold

“Our motto is ‘Take it one game at a time,’” Jones said. “The separation is in the preparation, so each day we try to prepare and move forward. We take it one game at a time and prepare for that particular game.”

The Saints’ methodical approach to the season has helped them stay one step ahead of the competition and keep their eyes on the prize.

“We all have one common goal,” captain and power forward Charles Thompson said. “We understand that 20-3 is really good, but that’s not what we’re work- ing toward. We’re working toward a championship.”

Off the court, Jones and the players are constantly reviewing scouting reports for each team they play against. Success is never guaranteed, so, for Jones, practices are all about working on “the little things” that can make or break a game.

“We want to be great at the little things,” Jones said. “Working together, communicating, blocking out, making the extra pass, turning down a good shot for a great shot.”

The Saints have done more than just execute on “the little things.” This season, the team has made a name for itself with its unselfish style of basketball, its fast, disruptive defense and a surprisingly deep roster.

According to Jones, the team is averaging around 20 assists per game. That statistic has as much to do with players’ willingness to pass the ball as it does the amount of hands touching the ball.

“We try to play as hard as we can every second we’re on the floor, and we go pretty deep,” Thompson said. “It’s not just six or seven people. Everybody gets to play, and everybody gets to show what they’re able to do.”