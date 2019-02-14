Your Views: Consider disadvantaged residents

To the editor:

Last month, the Traffic and Parking Board held a public hearing regarding residential parking permits on the 400 block of South Columbus Street, and I am concerned that the voices of disadvantaged residents have not been heard in this process. The motion proposed creating parking restrictions for permitted vehicles during weekdays.

The petition to create this restriction was signed by residents who live in six luxury townhouses on the east side of South Columbus Street, which feature private parking spots and two-car garages in the rear. The Traffic Board notes on this petition indicate that these residents make up 70 percent of the population of the block, which would make the petition seem reasonable, but this is a misrepresentation.

-Erin Ammon, Alexandria